More strikes are expected on Britain’s railways in May and June as the dispute between rail workers and train operating companies continues

After rejecting a ‘risible’ 4% salary offer, members of the Aslef union have announced a three-day walkout in May and June.

So, when are the next May and June rail strikes? Will the strikes have an impact on you?

Continue reading for a complete list of upcoming rail strike dates to determine if they will affect you.

In May 2023, there will be train strikes.

Train strikes in May might disrupt travel to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

The first of three strike days will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, with the Eurovision final taking place on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, train services will be disrupted by a second day of strikes in May 2023.

Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR Great Northern, Thameslink, London North Eastern Railway, Northern Trains, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway, SWR depot drivers, SWR Island Line, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains are the train operating companies involved in the dispute.

‘Our executive committee convened this morning and rejected a risible proposition we received from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG),’ Aslef’s general secretary Mick Whelan stated.

‘The proposal – of only 4% – was clearly not intended to be accepted, considering inflation remains above 10% and our members at these companies have not received an increase in four years.

‘In turn, the RDG rejected our ideas to modernise Britain’s railroads and make them more effective for passengers and businesses in the twenty-first century.

Additionally, strikes will disrupt Elizabeth Line services on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, when members of the TSSA union stated they will strike on the one-year anniversary of the line’s opening.

Eurovision fans flying to Liverpool for the 2023 edition of the event may be impacted by strikes.

The FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 3 June, as fans’ travel may be hampered by imminent train strikes.

In June 2023, there will be train strikes.

The third day of Aslef members’ strike falls in June and might have a significant impact on two big sporting events.

The third strike date is set for Saturday, June 3, 2023, which might affect spectators attending the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

With cross-city rivals Manchester United and Manchester City meeting in an FA Cup final for the first time, tens of thousands of fans travelling from Manchester to London may be affected.

‘It is deeply disappointing that Aslef has decided to call strikes and ban overtime, targeting thousands of people attending the UK’s first Eurovision event in 25 years – including Ukrainians displaced by Putin’s war – and the first ever all-Manchester FA Cup final,’ said Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

‘The RDG’s fair and reasonable offer contained essential change to ensure our railways are financially sustainable for the benefit of passengers, train employees, and taxpayers, as well as a pay increase – for members whose salaries currently average £60,000 per year.

‘Aslef must call off these strikes and allow its members to vote on this offer.’

Complete list of May and June 2023 train strikes



Friday, May 12, 2023: Aslef strikes disrupt national train services.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023: TSSA strikes will cause Elizabeth Line services to be disrupted.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023: Aslef strikes disrupt national train services.

Saturday, June 3, 2023: Aslef’s strike will have an impact on national rail services.