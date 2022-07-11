Police officers from the Maidstone Town Centre Task Force saw a car they suspected was involved in drug dealing around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The vehicle was stopped on Hardy Street, and a search yielded cocaine, cash, and mobile phones. The occupants, two men, were detained on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Cocaine was seized.

When officers searched a house connected to the men near the town centre, they discovered approximately £8,000 worth of cocaine deals in a safe, along with additional cash. A 35-year-old woman who was also present at the property was arrested.

Investigators then searched a house in Tenterden and discovered approximately £10,000 in cash in a second safe. Two other suspects at the scene, a man and a woman, were also apprehended and detained.

Dusan, of High Street, Tenterden, was later charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, specifically the cash seized.

On Friday, July 8, the 32-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on August 5.

Two men, aged 41 and 18, and two women, aged 36 and 35, were released on bail and ordered to return to the police station on July 30 for further investigation.