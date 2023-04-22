Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING More than 20 primary schools have benefitted from a police initiative offering safety and well-being advice

More than 20 primary schools have benefitted from a police initiative offering safety and well-being advice

by uknip247

Mini Police, aged 9-11, are part of Nottinghamshire Police’s cadet scheme. Working in more than 20 primary schools across the county, the initiative helps children to learn about safety and well-being, and the vital role of the police.

Bentinck Primary School & Nursery, St Mary’s Catholic School, Forest Fields Primary School, Claremont Primary School and Djanolgy Sherwood Academy all have Year 5 students involved in the programme.

The Radford Road police team delivered key messages on topics around knife crime, hate crime, cyber and road safety.

The sessions gave the Mini Police advice and information to help keep themselves safe. Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue service provided a lesson on home fire safety.

The Mini Police were also involved in many community projects including a speeding operation and litter picks.

Both St Mary’s Catholic School and Bentinck Primary School & Nursery visited Asda in Hyson Green to learn about shop theft, learnt all about road safety and visited NET Tram depot.

Last term, they also visited the Choice and Consequences exhibition at the Galleries of Justice to see the impact of knife crime and learn of the death of Ben Kinsella who was tragically killed 10 years ago.

Next term, more children will be visiting the exhibition with their schools.

PCSO Lucy Oran said: “The Mini Police programme isn’t just about the children learning more about the police and building that relationship, we also want to give them new experiences within the local community.

“It’s been really good for the children to visit places on their doorstep like Asda and NET Trams and when the children are out in the community in their Mini Police uniform it always creates a conversation with people we meet.

“As well as delivering lessons on important topics it’s really important to be able to do different activities with them which helps to give them an insight into the varying work the police do and open the children to new opportunities.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been jailed for seven years and one month for raping a woman in Bridgwater

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Michael Buck who is missing from his home in #Harlow

A dog has been shot dead by police officers following an incident in the East Midlands

A man is in custody after a car failed to stop and damaged a number of police cars as it tried to evade officers...

A stolen mobile phone was quickly returned to a teenage robbery victim after police were called to the scene and arrested a suspect

After their Fiesta collides with a Fiat 500 carrying a mother and her two children, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy are killed,...

Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in Worthing are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

A young girl who carried on caring for others when her life was being turned upside down has been given an award for her...

The A14 Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is closed in both directions due to a police-led incident

Detectives are appealing for further information after receiving a report of a woman being assaulted in Trafford

Officers investigating a serious road traffic collision in Bournemouth are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

Let’s find the scum that has carried out this wicked attack

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.