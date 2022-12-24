More than 200 drivers were arrested as the force stepped up its patrols to keep people safe from drink and drug-drivers over the festive holidayS

Nottinghamshire Police launched a new campaign to deter people from drink or drug driving in the run-up to Christmas.

As part of the campaign, police teams from across the force have been taking part in a widespread crackdown to target intoxicated drivers in a bid to make our communities and roads safer.

Stats for the four-week period to 18 December show a total of 222 people were arrested, including 151 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The rest were drug-driving arrests.

The ‘A Deadly Mix’ campaign was launched after data showed 263 people were injured or killed in a drink-related road traffic collision in Nottinghamshire between 2018 and 2020.

Over 2,000 posters and 5,000 beermats educating road users on the consequences of drink-driving have been distributed to pubs all over Nottinghamshire as part of the campaign, with similar messaging running on the back of Nottingham City Transport buses as part of an advertising campaign.

The force has also held a series of roadshow events in Nottingham’s Trinity Square, where officers have engaged with the public and highlighted the dangers of getting behind the wheel when over the limit for alcohol.

Inspector John Lees, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are always on the lookout for drink and drug-drivers but know over the festive period there may be more people who disappointingly decide to break the law and jump behind the wheel after indulging in Christmas festivities.

“That’s why during this campaign, we are carrying out operations across Nottinghamshire to target drivers who decided to place their own lives and others at risk.

“We put an extra spotlight on drink and drug-driving offences over the Christmas holidays in the hope of making people think twice about their actions.

“But unfortunately, as these figures show hundreds of people clearly have not made the correct choice and are now facing driving bans and fines.”

The campaign is being supported by Clair Osborne, who lost her husband in a collision caused by a drink-driver in 2021.

The 48-year-old, of Mansfield Woodhouse, is urging people to plan how they will get home if they are going to be drinking alcohol on a night out.

She said: “If you’ve got work dos or have got Christmas parties planned, that’s the key word – they are planned. Plan your taxi, plan your lift home. If you’re driving and anybody tries to tempt you to have a drink, just ask yourself is it worth it?

“I have to see what it’s done to my children every day because someone decided to drink-drive.”

