More than 30 drivers have been dealt with after police took positive action to tackle public concerns over antisocial driving and car cruisers

It’s been a case of ‘you said, we did’ after police teams covering the Gedling borough listened to concerns raised about road safety and dangerous driving in hot-spot areas including Colwick Industrial Estate.

Patrolling officers have addressed those issues by engaging with drivers, providing education and taking enforcement action where necessary.

Their activity resulted in 30 vehicles being stopped, 22 people receiving words of advice, five individuals being issued with warnings and four vehicles being seized to date since the start of October.

Inspector Mark Stanley, District Commander for Gedling, said: “My teams are targeting individuals whose antisocial behaviour is causing alarm or distress and is having a detrimental impact on the lives of others.

“We understand the impact antisocial driving has on our local community and our ongoing operational activity, including high-visibility patrols, will continue to target those people and educate them about the consequences of their behaviour.

“We will not tolerate anyone who breaks the law and we will not hesitate to use enforcement action, where appropriate, to keep people safe and protect the community from harm.”

Tackling and reducing antisocial driving is among a brand new set of policing priorities being put into action across the Gedling borough over the coming month.

The other two priorities being focused on are preventing and cracking down on the ‘fatal four’ driving offences (not wearing seatbelts, drink diving, speeding and using a hand-held mobile phone while driving) and tackling illegal drug supply.

Insp Stanley added: “We are regularly contacted by members of the public and councillors about concerns over speeding vehicles.

“During December the force is continuing with its annual drink drive campaign so we will also be focusing on this issue.

“We also understand how the supply of illicit substances and the related criminality involved can have serious impacts on our community which is why my teams remain dedicated in cracking down on those breaking the law.

“When it comes to tackling drug supply we will develop lines of intelligence to target those responsible, targeting houses and premises, and where necessary prosecute as well as looking to divert those with a substance misuse issue to specialist support services.

“I’d like to reassure people we will continue our proactive work to tackle issues of concern raised with us, working closely together with our partners, and we will act on information provided to us in order to make our streets safer.

“I’d urge people to continue to tell us about any incidents or talk to us regarding any concerns so we can investigate and take appropriate action.

“Any information can be reported to Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency call 999.”