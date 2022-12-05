Monday, December 5, 2022
Monday, December 5, 2022

More Than 33,000 Firefighters And Control Room Personnel Will Vote On Whether To Strike Over Pay.
by @uknip247

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) is being asked if they want to go on strike over a “derisory” 5% pay increase.
The voting period ends on January 30.
Strike action will always be a last resort,” FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said, “but we are running out of options.”
Many firefighters and control personnel are in desperate need of help. Some people are struggling to make ends meet. It’s a terrible and very serious situation.
“We’re doing everything we can to get a good offer.” We have spoken with and written letters to numerous parties, but no such pay offer has been made. ” It is the responsibility of fire service employers and governments to properly compensate their employees. This is part of their role in running the fire and rescue service. We anticipate receiving a pay offer from them that addresses the cost-of-living crisis that firefighters and control staff are experiencing. “We have been mandated by our members to fight for pay that they can live on, and we will do so.”
If a national strike occurs, it will be the first since pension action in 2013 and 2015, and the first on pay since 2002-2003.

