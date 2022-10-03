This year’s festival was hosted by West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) on behalf of the UK Rescue Organisation. The free spectacular took place at Birmingham’s city centre Smithfield site,
Nearly 40 UK fire and rescue services, and some from abroad, did battle assessed by expert judges across a range of challenges:
- rope rescue (from height)
- water rescue
- trauma care
- urban search and rescue (collapsed structures)
- releasing casualties from crashed vehicles.
This year’s event also involved, for the first time, the UK Firefighter Fitness Challenge and a special competition for Fire Cadets.
Area Commander Samantha Burton, who coordinated the festival for West Midlands Fire Service, said: “We’re super-excited to be welcoming firefighters from across the country and to give our communities a chance to be wowed by their skills!
“A firefighter does so much more than the skilled work of responding to and tackling fires. The UKRO Festival of Rescue throws the spotlight on their rescue skills, enabling them to watch and learn from each other during some friendly competition.
“With just nine days to go, we’re excited to be announcing some more details of the packed programme. We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of members of the public to the Smithfield site in Birmingham.”
The two-day Birmingham event was hosted on behalf of the UK Rescue Organisation by West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS).
Phil Loach, WMFS Chief Fire Officer, said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to host the festival and to showcase the best of Birmingham and the West Midlands. Many congratulations to all of the winners.
“While the festival is a competition, it’s also a rare and valuable opportunity for colleagues to learn from each other in such an environment and to be able to watch and ask questions and make valuable connections. It enhances the services we all provide to our communities.”
|Award
|Winners
|Fire Cadets Casualty Care Challenge 3rd Place Best Overall Team
|Derbyshire
|Fire Cadets Casualty Care Challenge 2nd Place Best Overall Team
|Northampton
|Fire Cadets Casualty Care Challenge Winner of Best Overall Team
|West Midlands
|Firefighter Fitness Challenge Winner of age group 18-30
|Tim Frost
|
Firefighter Fitness Challenge Winner of age group 31-40
|Ivan Horbacz
|Firefighter Fitness Challenge Winner of age group 41-50
|Phil Morris
|Firefighter Fitness Challenge Winner of age group 51-55
|Andrew Botterill
|Firefighter Fitness Challenge Winner of age group 55+
|Aghia Pal
|USAR Best Incident Commander
|3- West Midlands
2-Avon
1-London
|USAR Best Technical Team
|3- West Midlands
2- Avon
1- London
|
USAR Best Team Medic
|3- West Midlands
2-London
1-Merseyside
|USAR 3rd Place Best Overall Team
|West Midlands
|USAR 2nd Place Best Overall Team
|Avon
|USAR Winner Best Overall Team
|London
|Water Challenge Best Operational Incident Commander
|3- Northumberland
2- Hereford and Worcester
1- South Wales
|Water Challenge Best Medic
|3- West Midlands
2- South Wales
1- Surrey
|Water Challenge Best Helm
|3- Surrey
2- South Wales
1- Avon
|Water Challenge 3rd Place Best Overall Team
|Hereford and Worcester
|Water Challenge 2nd Place Best Overall Team
|Surrey
|Water Challenge Winner Best Overall Team
|South Wales
|Rope Rescue Best Operational Incident Commander
|3- London
2- South Wales
1- West Midlands
|Rope Rescue Best Technical Team
|3- West Midlands
2- Hampshire & Isle of White
1- London
|Rope Rescue Best Medic
|3- Hampshire & Isle of White
2- South Wales
1- Hereford & Worcester
|Rope Rescue 3rd Place Best Overall Team
|West Midlands
|Rope Rescue 2nd Place Best Overall Team
|Hampshire & Isle of White
|Rope Rescue Winner of Best Overall Team
|London
|Trauma Challenge 3rd Place Best Overall Team
|West Midlands (B)
|Trauma Challenge 2nd Place Best Overall Team
|Hampshire & Isle of White
|Trauma Challenge Winner of Best Overall Team
|London
|Heavy Rescue 3rd Place Best Overall Team
|Lincolnshire
Avon
|
Heavy Rescue 2nd Place Best Overall Team
|South Wales Dragons
South Wales Bridge End
|Heavy Rescue Winner of Best Overall Team
|West Midlands
Hampshire & Isle of White
|Extrication 3rd Best Incident Commander
|Oxfordshire
|Extrication 2nd Best Incident Commander
|Hereford & Worcester
|Extrication Best Incident Commander
|Greater Manchester
|Extrication 3rd Best Technical Team
|Oxfordshire
|Extrication 2nd Best Technical Team
|Northumberland
|Extrication Best Technical Team
|Greater Manchester
|Extrication Best Medic
|3- Hereford & Worcester
2- South Wales Bridge End
1-Northumberland
|
Extrication 3rd Place Best Overall Team
|Hereford & Worcester
|Extrication 2nd Place Best Overall Team
|Northumberland
|Extrication Winner of Best Overall Team
|Greater Manchester