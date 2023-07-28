More than a thousand pounds worth of drugs and a knife were all seized by police during a stop-and-search

Friday, July 28, 2023
Friday, July 28, 2023
Officers from the city west Operation Reacher team were carrying out plain clothed patrols in Bilborough when they spotted some suspicious behaviour.

Believing a drug deal could be taking place, the team quickly moved in to detain a suspect in Strelley Road, at around 7.40pm on Wednesday (26 July).

Multiple wraps of Class A drugs – namely crack cocaine and heroin – were subsequently seized by the officers, along with quantities of cannabis.

Police also seized a knife as well as some cash while carrying out the stop-and-search.

A 14-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, as well as possession of a knife in a public place.

The suspect, whose name can’t be revealed for legal reasons, was charged with possession of a knife in a public place and was released on conditional bail for the drugs offences while inquiries continue.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 9 August 2023.

PC Nathan Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police’s city west Operation Reacher team, said: “Plain clothed patrols like the one carried out in this incident are among the tactics we use as a team to identify criminal activity and follow up reports of suspicious behaviour.

“As a direct consequence of us carrying out these patrols, on this occasion we were able to seize a significant quantity of Class A and B drugs, while also taking a knife off our streets.

“Anything we can do to disrupt those suspected of being involved in the supply of drugs and indeed anything we can do to make our streets safer is undoubtedly a good thing, so we’re pleased with this result.

“Inquiries are still ongoing into this particular incident, so we’d ask anyone who knows anything that could assist us to contact the police straight away.”

Information can be left by calling the police on 101, quoting incident 748 of 26 July 2023, while information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

