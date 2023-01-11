More Uk Residents Than Ever Are Betting On Markets Outside Of Sport

The UK has always been one of the hottest spots in the world for betting, with many of the world’s biggest brands starting out in the country before going global. There’s no doubt that British people love wagering on things, but did you know that this activity goes way beyond sport?

Various bookies across the land now offer special markets on a wide variety of events, so that people can bet on almost anything. From Strictly Come Dancing to James Bond, if you think you can predict the future, you can stake on it.

Strictly Come Dancing is a Popular Market for Bettors

Anyone who wants to bet on random events can find special bets odds, which cover pretty much anything that isn’t sport related. For instance, there are markets on television series like Dancing on Ice, along with options about the royal family. Strictly Come Dancing betting is one of the most popular markets, as many people across the nation wager while watching it.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/i8ZkeY6TPB0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The annual dancing competition attracts incredibly high viewing figures, with 9.2 million people tuning into the final in 2022. People love it as it gives them a chance to become a dance judge and guess who they think will make it to the latter stages of the competition. By betting on it, viewers can prove to their friends that they were right with their predictions, and they have some evidence to back it up.

People Want to Predict the Next James Bond

Aside from betting on television reality shows, people stake on other things that could possibly come to fruition in the future. One of the most popular specials markets of all time is to do with who will play James Bond next. When Pierce Brosnan hung up his spy gear after Die Another Day in 2002, there was a vast amount of speculation as to who would replace him as 007.

Now that Daniel Craig has finished his Bond tenure, the buzz about the next actor to play the iconic role is intense throughout the betting industry. There are so many rumours for people to keep track of, and some fans like to try to choose the person who they think to be most fitting for the role themselves. Most male actors currently working are involved in the Bond stakes, and the markets fluctuate a great deal.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/KK0Ulugv2UM” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

There are a few other special events that usually attract a flurry of betting activity across the nation. For instance, whenever there’s a general election, people like to wager on who they think will win. The same can be said for when Labour or Conservative elect a new leader. The royal family also attracts a lot of interest. People can stake on events like when they think the royal coronation will be.

The betting industry is putting a much greater focus on special betting now. If you have a prediction about an upcoming event in popular culture, you could try to see if there is a market for it.