In a message from the supermarket’s leadership team to managers on 16 March Morrisons said the contract had ended and that “all logistics transport operations in Stockton, Wakefield, Gadbrook and Willow Green will move to Eddie Stobart, part of the Culina Group.

“The planning operations teams in these sites will transfer back to Morrisons.”

The message added: “We will support the TUPE process alongside Eddie Stobart and Wincanton for the transport and planning teams.”