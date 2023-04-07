Mortlake station has been closed and services temporarily suspended while police deal with an incident

A person has been hit by a train at a south-west London station. this evening

On Friday, shortly after 11pm London HEMS air ambulance doctors were dispatched after emergency services received reports of a person being hit by a train in Mortlake, Richmond upon Thames.

The person, whose age is unknown, has been seriously injured according to British Transport Police.

While police investigate the incident and the person is treated on Sheen Lane, Mortlake station has been closed and services have been temporarily suspended.

Officers from British Transport Police, Firefighters from the London Brigade are currently on the scene with paramedics,

According to South Western Railway, all services between Whitton and Mortlake were temporarily halted as a result of the incident.

British Transport Police have been approached for a full statement