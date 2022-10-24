Internet users, in general, and gamblers in the UK and Ireland, found online gambling quite popular. Although the selection of games is constantly expanding, it is essential to remember that gaming software developers are an important distinction that, in many ways, sets casino games apart from other types of games. While some players favor choosing games in casinos online from a specific software developer they enjoy, others are not bound to one developer and are free to play any slot machine. Microgaming, Playtech, and NetEnt are the top manufacturers of players’ favorite slot machines. These software providers provide more than 100 cutting-edge features and regularly add new ones.

Hundreds of players test the casino with a good percentage of returns, and dozens of forums, blogs, and chat rooms are ready to compile it. There is always a wide range of slots, and also you can enjoy playing online roulette for real money, poker, exciting baccarat, and many more. The list of gambling resources with good results was compiled based on real players’ reviews.

To choose a quality slot, you need to adhere to the following rules:

A casino with good returns must be licensed so all sites have the same RTP value. Much depends on the slot machine you choose and the number of players on it. There are online slots with an RTP of 99%, and even such a high ratio can’t guarantee a win regardless of the game session time. Select legitimate online casinos to play at, carefully review the regulations before joining, claim your welcome bonus, and balance your account. Remember to let other readers know your thoughts. Control and responsibility over finances are essential.

Slots are usually played by only one player and do not require any skill or experience, unlike games such as poker. Always remember that every casino has different odds and rules, so keep that in mind before playing any games. Nevertheless, casino games on websites can be fun for everyone, and today we present the most popular online casino games in the UK and Ireland.

Craps – the player can bet in many places, so he has to bet at the table. The pass line is the most critical element of this game.

Blackjack – a card game also known as 21, where the dealer deals two cards to himself and the players in this game, while the players will try to get as close to 21 without exceeding the number.

Roulette – here, the player must place their chips in different parts of the table where they want to bet.

Keno – a lottery-based gambling game, where players bet money by choosing numbers usually in the 1-80 range.

Bingo – a game based solely on luck and chance.

Now, according to reviews from gamblers all over the UK and Ireland, we have picked the best slots.

Book of Dead by Play’n Go

It’s impossible not to admit that Book of Dead is very similar to Book of Ra, which is one of the most popular slots. Some might say it’s plagiarized, but that doesn’t detract from the fact that it’s an excellent game.

88 Frenzy Fortune by Betsoft

88 Frenzy Fortune is an eastern space-themed slot machine from Betsoft with a single pay line, 3 regular reels, and a 4th bonus reel. The latter gives multipliers up to x8, cash prizes up to 18x, or a repeat win feature with a multiplier increase of up to x4 per respin.

Big Heist by 3 Oaks

Big Heist is an online slot based on the classic heist theme that seems quite popular among online games. It offers special money symbols that you can collect during free spins, but there is no Hold and Win feature this time.

Sun of Egypt 3 by 3 Oaks

Sun of Egypt 3 is a highly volatile Ancient Egypt-style slot from provider Booongo that plays out on 5×3 reels with 25 ways to win. All low-value card symbols are removed during the bonus round, and the Hold and Win feature offers jackpots of up to 10,000 times your bet.

Tome of Madness by Play’n Go

Fearless explorer Rich Wilde from Play’n Go returns and sets on another epic adventure. Only this time, he’s solving the dark mysteries of Tome of Madness. Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness is based on works written by Lovecraft. Cthulhu is a giant sea monster resembling an octopus with tentacles, green rubbery skin, and wings like dragons.

Book Of Rebirth by Spinomenal

Book Of Rebirth is an exciting slot from the game developer Spinomenal. Here you will find the already familiar Egyptian symbols and the familiar Book of Mechanics with Expanding Symbols. You must collect 3 or more scatter symbols (books) to activate free spins. Then randomly select one of the symbols that will expand as it falls.

Gates of Olympus by Pragmatic Play

Gates of Olympus will take you on an unpredictable ride where you can obtain spheres with multipliers up to x500 in the main game, all with Zeus at your side. The Pay Anywhere engine, one of the new casino trends, powers Pragmatic Play’s 6×5 slot and the bonus round does not reset the cumulative multiplier buildup. With an ante bet, your odds of winning the bonus game with free spins are increased by two, and you can earn up to 5,000 times your initial wager.

Tower of Fortuna by Betsoft

Tower of Fortuna is a medium volatility Ancient Greece slot from Betsoft that plays out on 3×3 reels with 5 pay lines. Each consecutive non-winning spin lifts you to an infinite multiplier tower, and everything resets once the winning multiplier is reached. At least that’s the case in the main game, but not in the bonus round, where payouts of up to 3,200 times your bet are possible.