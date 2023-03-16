Friday, March 17, 2023
Friday, March 17, 2023

Most of a four-roomed flat on the third floor of a residential building was damaged by fire

by uknip247

This afternoon, eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters responded to a flat fire on Bartholomew Close in Barbican.

The fire destroyed the majority of a four-room apartment on the third floor of a residential building. The fire also damaged a portion of another flat on the fourth floor. Before the Brigade arrived, one man left the building and was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to more than 35 calls about the fire.

“Firefighters worked incredibly hard to ensure everyone was accounted for and there were no remaining hot spots,” said Station Commander Steve Howlett, who was on the scene.

“Using drones, the Brigade’s Drone Team was able to survey the incident from above and relay images of difficult-to-reach areas to incident commanders.”

The Fire Service was called at 3.58pm, and the fire was out by 6.13pm. Firefighters from Soho, East Greenwich, Lambeth, and other nearby stations responded.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.

