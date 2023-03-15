Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Most of the roof and half of the first floor of an end-of-terrace house was damaged by fire: There were no reports of any injuries

Yesterday, four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters responded to a house fire on St Stephens Crescent in Thornton Heath (14 March).

The fire damaged the majority of the roof and half of the first floor of an end-of-terrace house. There were no reported injuries.

The Fire Department was called at 4.42pm, and the fire was out by 6.21pm. Firefighters from Norbury, Croydon, and West Norwood fire stations were present.

The fire is thought to have started accidentally when water came into contact with electrics.

