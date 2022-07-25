Following a six-week trial, a mother was convicted for her role in the death of her baby daughter.

Lauren Saint-George, 25, of Belmont Road, N15, was found guilty of the infanticide of 10-week-old Lily-Mai Saint-George on Monday, July 25.

She was acquitted of murder and manslaughter.

Sentencing will take place on Friday, September 9 at Wood Green Crown Court.

Lily-Mai Saint George was born prematurely at 31 weeks on November 21, 2017. She had a number of medical issues that required specialised attention. As a result of these conditions, she was hospitalised and eventually released to her parents on January 25, 2018.

Only six days later, on January 31, 2018, at 9:08 p.m., a 999 call was placed to emergency services, with Saint-George reporting that Lily-Mai was not breathing.

When paramedics arrived at their home, they discovered Lily-Mai was not breathing but had a pulse. Paramedics began emergency first aid and transported her to North Middlesex Hospital, where a CT scan revealed a brain bleed. Lily-Mai was then transported to Great Ormond Street Hospital for emergency neurosurgery, but her brain injuries were discovered to be severe, and she died on February 2, 2018.

On 7 February 2018, two specialist pathologists performed a post-mortem examination and discovered 18 rib fractures, two bones broken in her right leg, and multiple bleeds on the brain. These injuries were determined to be recent and consistent with physical abuse. The cause of death was determined to be a head injury.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command launched an investigation, and Saint-George was charged on June 1, 2021.

Darren Hurrell, who was on trial with Saint-George, was found not guilty on all counts.