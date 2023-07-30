Weather where you are

Mother of Murdered Toddler James Bulger Distressed as AI-Generated Clips Resurface on TikTok

by uknip247
Mother of Murdered Toddler James Bulger Distressed as AI-Generated Clips Resurface on TikTok

Denise Fergus, the mother of the late toddler James Bulger has expressed deep distress as AI-generated clips of her son appear on TikTok. The videos, which depicted an animated version of the two-year-old talking about his fatal abduction by two 10-year-old boys, sparked outrage and concern among the public.

James Bulger’s heart-wrenching abduction and murder occurred when he accompanied his mother to a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in 1993. He was lured and abducted by 10-year-olds Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, and his body was later found on a railway line after enduring unimaginable abuse and torture.

The recent AI-generated clips on TikTok featured animated characters, including one resembling James, narrating details of the case and showing an avatar by the railway tracks. Alongside James’ video, there were similar clips portraying missing or murdered children, such as Madeleine McCann, Rhys Jones, and Peter Connolly.

Denise Fergus spoke out against the distressing content, calling for the clips to be taken down from the popular social media app. She conveyed her devastation, describing the AI-generated videos as “beyond sick” and expressed concern over the emotional impact they have on families who have lost children.

The Mirror reported that some of the videos received tens of thousands of views before being removed by TikTok for violating its guidelines. Ms Fergus lamented the use of her deceased child’s likeness, emphasising that such content is deeply hurtful and disrespectful.

TikTok responded to the incident, stating that the videos had been removed, and they reiterated their commitment to prohibiting synthetic media containing the likeness of young individuals. The social media platform, owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance, assured that they have taken action against accounts responsible for posting the clips.

Despite the prompt action taken by TikTok, Ms Fergus’s husband, Stuart Fergus, expressed dissatisfaction with the response to his reports of the videos. He emphasised that companies like TikTok should be held accountable for swiftly addressing disturbing content and ensuring user safety.

