Motorbike rider airlifted after serious crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on Bath Road, Seend just before 4.30pm yesterday (Saturday) involving a car and a motorcycle.

A man in his 30s, the rider of the bike, was airlifted to Southmead Hospital to be treated for life-changing injuries.

No arrests have been made. The road was closed for more than 15 hours and reopened around 8am this morning (Sunday).

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam are asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting Log number 0191.