Monday, May 1, 2023

Motorbike rider killed in A21 Pembury Collision

by uknip247

Witnesses are being urged to come forward following a fatal collision in Tunbridge Wells.

At around midday on Monday 1 May 2023, officers were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the A21 in Pembury.

Emergency services attended the scene where a motorcyclist in his 30s, who had been riding a blue and silver Suzuki motorbike, was pronounced deceased. His pillion passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened on the coastbound carriageway in the direction of Hastings.

Anyone who saw the collision or the movements of the bike beforehand should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/SC/043/23. You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage who can submit it here https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/a21pembury.

