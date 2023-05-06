Saturday, May 6, 2023
Saturday, May 6, 2023

Motorbike rider killed in Fatal collision on Hanger Lane

by uknip247
Officers were called at 9.22am to Hanger Lane at the junction with Chatsworth Road on Saturday 6 May following reports that a motorbike had been involved in a collision with a car and a lorry.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

The male rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital for treatment, however, he sadly died as a result of his injuries at 3.42pm

Police have informed his next of kin and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

The drivers of the car and lorry are assisting police with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, or those with dash cam footage, to make contact. Please call 101 ref CAD 2098/06MAY.

