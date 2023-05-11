Motorcyclist Flees After Collision with Woman and Baby in Eltham Hill

A motorcyclist involved in a collision with a woman and her baby reportedly fled the scene, leaving both pedestrians injured. The incident took place on Thursday, May 11, prompting emergency services to swiftly respond to the scene on Eltham Hill at 3:04pm

Upon arrival, paramedics found a 29-year-old woman and an 18-month-old child, who was in a buggy, injured as a result of the collision. Both victims were promptly transported to a South London hospital for medical treatment. Fortunately, their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Disturbingly, the motorcyclist failed to stop at the scene, leaving Police with the task of locating the individual responsible. Ongoing investigations are being conducted to track down the fleeing rider.

As a result of the incident, The A210 Eltham Hill Westbound is currently blocked, with queueing traffic extending from Sherard Road to Kingsground.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that may aid in identifying the motorcyclist. Witnesses or individuals with relevant details are urged to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting reference CAD 4687/11May.