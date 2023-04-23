Motorcyclist, in his 40s, has died following a road crash

Officers from Essex Police were called to a serious collision between a car and a motorcycle in Thaxted Road in Saffron Walden, shortly before 4pm yesterday Saturday 22 April.

Officers arrived alongside ambulance service colleagues and a road closure was put in place as the incident was being dealt with.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 40s sustained serious injuries and very sadly died at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the collision will be investigated by our serious collision investigation unit.

Police need anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it to get in touch.

You can let them know by submitting a report on their website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

Alternatively, you can call them on 101.

Please cite incident 847 of 22 April.