Dotun Bademosi was reported missing from his Dartford home at 5.20 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022. His car, a silver BMW saloon, was discovered abandoned on the A282 Queen Elizabeth II Bridge a short time later.

Search teams are still combing the area, and officers want to speak with any witnesses who may have seen Dotun leave his vehicle or have any information on his whereabouts.

Dotun is 54 years old and of slim build. He has a shaved head and glasses on. Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and reference 02-0151.