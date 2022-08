She is thought to have left her home address in the East Worlington area around 8 a.m. on August 24, 2022.

She is a white female with a slim build and long dark hair who is about 53 years old.

She is dressed in a dressing gown and is thought to be walking around without shoes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 999 and reference log 142 from August 24th.