Jessica Jones, George Chai, Corale Holmes, Alexandra Byrne Watts, Katie Kennedy, and Holly Knowles have all been given training contracts with the firm, which will allow them to gain real-world experience while working alongside MSB’s expert teams.

During their time at MSB, trainees will have the opportunity to work in departments across the firm, gaining a well-rounded understanding of the law, from Family to Employment, Commercial to Crime.

Following their traineeships, the new team members will be qualified as Solicitors, with skills that will make them an asset to the profession.

MSB’s Managing Partner, Emma Carey, stated:

“It’s a competitive industry that can be difficult to break into, so we’re committed to providing real opportunities and pathways for the next generation of legal talent to enter and thrive in it.”

“We’ve always placed a high value on attracting the best trainees, who will have the opportunity to work closely with our experts not only to learn and develop themselves, but also to provide excellent services to our clients.”

“We take pride in being a fantastic place for legal professionals to begin their careers, providing them with the experience, skills, and knowledge they’ll need to succeed, and I have no doubt that these incredible new trainees will do just that.” I can’t wait to see what they accomplish.”