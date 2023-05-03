Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Müller has issued a recall for several batches of Cadbury-branded dessert products due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes

The affected products include Cadbury Daim Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert, and Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert (six pack). The recall only affects products with specific use-by dates:

Cadbury Daim Chocolate Dessert

Pack size 75g

Use by 18 May 2023

Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert

Pack size 75g

Use by 17 May 2023

Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert

Pack size 75g

Use by 17 May 2023

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert

Pack size 75g

Use by 18 May 2023

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert

Pack size 75g

Use by 18 May 2023

Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert (six pack)

Pack size 6 x 75g

Use by 18 May 202

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause symptoms similar to the flu, including high temperature, muscle aches or pains, chills, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old, and people with weakened immune systems.

Müller has taken the precautionary step of recalling the affected products and has issued point-of-sale notices to their customers. These notices explain why the products are being recalled and provide instructions on what customers should do if they have bought the affected products.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are advised not to eat them and to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund, with or without a receipt. If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Müller directly at team_cccare@muller.co.uk or by calling 07354 835 893.

