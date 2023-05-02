Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Müller is recalling the below products and has issued notices to their customers

Müller is recalling the below products and has issued notices to their customers

by uknip247

These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

Please see the attached notices.

If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them.

Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund (with or without a receipt).

For more information contact Müller on team_cccare@muller.co.uk or 07354 835 893.

The products being recalled are:

Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 17, 2023

Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 17, 2023

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 18, 2023

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 18, 2023

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert 6x75g – May 18, 2023

Cadbury Daim Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 18, 2023

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Fire crews tackled a large blaze within reed beds at a Winchester nature reserve on Gordon Road on bank holiday Monday

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of reports of an unauthorised pony and trap ride-out

Officers conducted a drugs warrant this morning at an address in Arminers Close, Gosport

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man sadly died when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a tree in Nechells

15-year-old boy and 11 year old girl injured in a shooting, Wolverhampton

A policing operation remains ongoing tin response to an ongoing protest outside a business premises in Meridian Park, Blaby.

A motorist has been jailed after he admitted to causing a fatal road traffic collision near that also left two other people with serious...

Police are questioning a suspect in connection with a string of 18 shop thefts as efforts continue to crack down on those seeking to...

A former Metropolitan Police officer is facing a misconduct hearing on allegations that she failed to investigate Wayne Couzens’s indecent exposure prior to Sarah...

After getting caught kissing killer Jordan McSweeney, a woman prison officer working at HMP Belmarsh has been arrested 

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an incident in Willesley on the Wiltshire/Gloucestershire border on April 24

Millions to take home more cash as new law on Tipping passes

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.