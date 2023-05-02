Müller is recalling the below products and has issued notices to their customers

These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

Please see the attached notices.

If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them.

Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund (with or without a receipt).

For more information contact Müller on team_cccare@muller.co.uk or 07354 835 893.

The products being recalled are:

Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 17, 2023

Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 17, 2023

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 18, 2023

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 18, 2023

Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert 6x75g – May 18, 2023

Cadbury Daim Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 18, 2023