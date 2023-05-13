Multi-Vehicle Collision Halts Traffic on M25 Anti-Clockwise, Delays Reported

A multi-vehicle collision on the M25 anti-clockwise between Junction 9 (Leatherhead) and Junction 8 (Reigate) has resulted in a temporary closure of the motorway in both directions. The incident, which involves a motorbike, has prompted a swift response from Surrey Road Police and the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

Authorities are currently at the scene attending to the collision and providing necessary assistance. However, as a result of the incident, traffic flow has come to a standstill, causing delays of up to 30 minutes on approach to the affected area. Approximately 4 miles of congestion has been reported, affecting drivers traveling in the anti-clockwise direction.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible to alleviate further congestion. The closure of the M25 between Junctions 9 and 8 has led to significant disruption, and authorities are working diligently to resolve the situation and reopen the motorway as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.

The safety of all individuals involved in the collision is of utmost importance, and emergency services are working tirelessly to ensure that any injured parties receive the necessary medical attention. The collaborative efforts of Surrey Road Police and SCAS highlight their commitment to maintaining public safety and promptly responding to incidents on major roadways.

As investigations into the collision are ongoing, motorists are urged to remain patient and follow instructions from authorities at the scene. Updates regarding the reopening of the motorway and the resolution of the incident will be communicated as soon as more information becomes available.

Drivers travelling in the vicinity of the M25 anti-clockwise between Junctions 9 and 8 are advised to stay updated with traffic reports and consider alternative routes to avoid unnecessary delays. Adhering to traffic regulations and exercising caution on the roads will contribute to safer journeys for everyone.