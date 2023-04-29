Multiple arrests were made, weapons seized, and drugs confiscated as neighbourhood police continue to crack down on criminals

Saturday, April 29, 2023
Officers from the Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team have been taking to the streets as part of daily patrols and specialist operations with one aim – to keep communities safe.

The team recently seized a knife that was being hidden inside a man’s sleeve and seized a small amount of suspected Class B drug mamba.

While out on a dedicated knife crime operation, the Worksop team was also alerted to a large dagger concealed within grass and bushes.

The weapon was immediately seized.

The team’s efforts didn’t stop there though as another knife was seized while responding to a separate incident.

As a result of their hard work and quick responses, multiple arrests were made.

It comes as the force is once again supporting the national Operation Sceptre campaign from 15 May – which aims to highlight the work being done to prevent and reduce knife crime.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “My officers throughout the whole of Bassetlaw have been working so hard to take dangerous weapons off the streets and out of the hands of criminals.

“The use and possession of weapons, such as knives, can have devastating consequences for victims but also for offenders and everyone who knows those involved.

“The team’s work, day in day out to keep Bassetlaw safe, and tackling knife crime remains incredibly important to the force.

“Results like this are great to see and I hope it reassures communities that we are out there working to keep people safe.

“I also want to send a message to those individuals who believe it is acceptable to carry knives and get away with it – we will respond, we will arrest you, and we will bring you before the court.

“Knives, weapons, and drugs have no place in our communities, not just in Bassetlaw but the whole of Nottinghamshire.”

