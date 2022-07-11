A three-vehicle collision involving an HGV on the busy A20 Ashford Road near the junction with Faversham Road this afternoon in Kent resulted in multiple casualties being treated by air ambulance doctors.

Five ambulances, four fire engines from Kent Fire and Rescue Service, and the Kent Sussex and Surrey ambulance service were all dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday.

Kent Police have closed the road in both directions and launched an investigation.

A woman had to be extracted using extrication equipment from one of the vehicles, which also contained two very young babies and two other women.

Kent Fire and Rescue, as well as Kent Police, have been contacted for more information.

Drivers are being asked to take a different route.