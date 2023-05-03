Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Multiple criminal suspects were arrested and a problem tenant was evicted during a weekend of police action in Mansfield

Uniformed and plain-clothed officers from the central beat team deployed to the Ladybrook area of the town to saturate the area during a 48-hour window.

The initiative, which took place last weekend, added further to already robust policing in the area and proved an unwelcome surprise for several suspects, including:

  • A 39-year-old man arrested and charged with handling stolen goods after he was stopped in Layton Avenue
  • A 54-year-old man arrested on Rannoch Drive after failing a roadside breath test for alcohol
  • A 26-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of shoplifting
  • Two men found to be in possession of Mamba and amphetamine in Layton Avenue who were later charged
  • A 15-year-old boy caught in possession of cannabis at Ladybrook Place and referred to the youth offending team

Officers also carried out a warrant at a property in Layton Avenue after concerns were raised about drug-related crime at the address. No arrests were made but the occupants were advised regarding their behaviour and will continue to be monitored.

The team also supported a local housing association to evict a tenant from a property in Layton Burroughs which had been used for ongoing antisocial behaviour and drug use.

PC Simon Ford, local area beat manager, said: “Ladybrook is already a great place to live and work and we aim to make it even better by relentlessly targeting the small minority of people who commit criminal offences and behave in an antisocial way.

“We already patrol the area every day, but during this operation we worked to saturate the area with additional uniformed and plain-clothed officers who immediately got to work.

“This is an initiative we will continue with in the future as we work to address the issues that negatively impact on residents’ lives.

“Put simply, if it matters to them it matters to us, but we do need people to come forward and tell us what is happening in their area in order to police in the most effective way.

“So, if you are concerned about drug-related crime or antisocial behaviour, please let us know about it so we can take positive action.”

