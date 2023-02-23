Multiple Fire Appliances Have Been Called To Holcroft House Blaze In Battersea
Multiple Fire Appliances Have Been Called To Holcroft House Blaze In Battersea

Multiple fire appliances have been sent to Holcroft House blaze in Battersea

A large number of fire engines along with fifty-plus firefighters have been called to an eight-storey building on Ingrave Street, Battersea, South West London this evening.

Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade have been called to Holcroft House after a blaze has broken out and ripped through part of the seven floors of the multiple-dwelling building just after 6pm on Thursday evening.

A number of calls have been made to the fire service with the incident being treated as a person reported.

Multiple Fire Appliances Have Been Called To Holcroft House Blaze In Battersea
Multiple Fire Appliances Have Been Called To Holcroft House Blaze In Battersea

Ingrave Street has been closed both ways between Falcon Road and Wye Street.

A blaze previously ripped through three flats leading to over 18 people being rescued back in 2014 More than 80 firefighters tackled flames which engulfed the eight-storey building in Ingrave Street, Battersea, located close to Clapham Junction station, which started just before 4pm.