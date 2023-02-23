Multiple fire appliances have been sent to Holcroft House blaze in Battersea

A large number of fire engines along with fifty-plus firefighters have been called to an eight-storey building on Ingrave Street, Battersea, South West London this evening.

Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade have been called to Holcroft House after a blaze has broken out and ripped through part of the seven floors of the multiple-dwelling building just after 6pm on Thursday evening.

A number of calls have been made to the fire service with the incident being treated as a person reported.

Multiple Fire Appliances Have Been Called To Holcroft House Blaze In Battersea

Ingrave Street has been closed both ways between Falcon Road and Wye Street.

A blaze previously ripped through three flats leading to over 18 people being rescued back in 2014 More than 80 firefighters tackled flames which engulfed the eight-storey building in Ingrave Street, Battersea, located close to Clapham Junction station, which started just before 4pm.