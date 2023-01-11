Multiple people arrested in East Sussex drugs crackdown

East Sussex police have been cracking down on drug dealing and related crime.

Officers executed a number of warrants, resulting in arrests and the seizure of large amounts of Class A and Class B drugs.

On Sunday, November 20, 2022, police were on patrol in lower St Leonards when they observed a possible drug deal in the Gensing Road area.

A 46-year-old man from Croydon’s Thornton Heath was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a Class A drug.

Officers then went to a house on Gensing Road and arrested a 20-year-old man from Orpington, Bromley, on suspicion of the same crime.

They were both granted conditional bail until February 21. The conditions include not entering Hastings or St Leonards.

Following the arrests, police searched a flat on Gensing Road and seized up to 150 wraps of Class A drugs, as well as a large amount of cash, scales, and mobile phones.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a property in Mountjoy, Battle, following intelligence that drugs were being sold from the address.

Officers searched the address and discovered nine cannabis plants, as well as packages of white powder that were later tested and discovered to be ketamine with a wholesale value of £6,000.

Cannabis was seized at a Mountjoy, Battle address.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply a Class B controlled substance and being involved in the cultivation and distribution of cannabis. He was granted conditional bail until March 11.

A search warrant was executed the following day, Wednesday 23 November, at an address in Parry Close, Eastbourne.

Officers seized a block of cocaine weighing approximately 850 grammes and valued at around £30,000 at wholesale.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the distribution of a Class A drug. She was granted conditional bail until February 22.

East Sussex’s Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) executed a warrant the following day, on Thursday 24 November, at a property in Shovelstrove Lane, Ashurst Wood.

A kilogramme of herbal cannabis was seized, with a wholesale value of £4,000 estimated.

Officers also discovered a firearm and shotgun shells. The investigation is still going on.

On Monday, December 5, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Carisbrooke Road in St Leonards. They seized a large number of Class A drug wraps, suspected to be cocaine and heroin.

An 18-year-old man from Lambeth, London, was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply crack cocaine, a controlled Class A drug. He was granted conditional bail until March 5.

Officers also seized a large amount of cash, mobile phones, and scales.

On Friday, December 9, police were patrolling Hastings when they came across what appeared to be a drug deal in Pelham Crescent.

Shortly after, another suspected deal involving the same suspect was spotted on Robertson Street.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy from Marina in St Leonards on suspicion of being involved in the supply of crack cocaine, possessing with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug – cannabis – and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 16-year-old boy from Hastings’ Russel Street was also arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a Class A drug, possessing a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

They were both granted conditional bail until March 3.

“These arrests and seizures demonstrate that the supply and distribution of drugs will absolutely not be tolerated in our towns,” said Inspector Aidan Cornwall of the Hastings and Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“The supply of illegal drugs is hugely destructive, going hand in hand with violence and exploitation, and underpinning all manner of wider criminality. They decimate the lives of their users as harmful substances.

“We put in a lot of effort to catch those who bring harmful and dangerous drugs into our communities, and I’d like to thank everyone involved for their help in these investigations, which have taken a lot of dangerous substances off the streets.”

The Home Office launched Project ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement, and Recovery) in early 2021 with the goal of reducing drug-related crime and protecting people from harm.

More than 600 organised crime groups have been disrupted nationally in the year since its inception, with nearly 10,500 arrests and £3.5 million in cash seized across England and Wales.

Over 13,000 people have also benefited from drug treatment interventions provided by outreach workers.

County Lines dealing is the sale of drugs from major cities like London to smaller towns like Eastbourne and Hastings. Mobile phone numbers connect dealers and customers, allowing transactions to take place.

Any suspected drug-related activity should be reported to us online or by calling 101. In an emergency, dial 999.