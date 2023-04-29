A major crime scene has been put in place on Kings Cross Bridge following reports of multiple people having been stabbed by a knife man.

Multiple Persons Have Been Stabbed On Kings Cross Bridge In London

Piles of clothing and first aid equipment can be seen abandoned on various parts of the road with large pools of blooded blood paper towels

Multiple Persons Have Been Stabbed On Kings Cross Bridge In London

A number of road closures have been put in place

Multiple Persons Have Been Stabbed On Kings Cross Bridge In London

The London Ambulance Service sent a number of resources to the incident that took place just after 5am on Saturday morning (29th April)

Road blocked due to a police incident

Multiple Persons Have Been Stabbed On Kings Cross Bridge In London

A number of buses routes that service the area are also on divert the Routes affected…30, 73, 91, 205, 214, 390, 476, N73, N91, N205

Multiple Persons Have Been Stabbed On Kings Cross Bridge In London

We have reached out to the Met Police and London Ambulance Service for further information of those injured and to confirm if any arrests have been made.

Multiple Persons Have Been Stabbed On Kings Cross Bridge In London After A Nightclub Brawl 1

A spokesman for the Met Police said: We’re investigating after two men, aged in their 20s, were stabbed in or near to the Scala nightclub in Kings Cross at around 5:15 am. Neither is in a life-threatening condition. There’s been no arrest yet. Witnesses or anyone with info pls call 101 ref 1362/29apr