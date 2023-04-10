Monday, April 10, 2023
Multiple Suspects Were Arrested As Police Moved To Disrupt The Supply Of Illegal Drugs In Mansfield.

Two raids were carried out on Wednesday (5 April) as heroin, cocaine and cannabis were all seized.

The first raid took place at Cropwell Court, Mansfield, shortly after 1pm, where cocaine, heroin, cash and weighing scales were seized.

Three people, a man and a woman, both aged 45, and a 53-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and later released on bail.

Investigations are continuing.

The second raid happened a short time later at an address in Brick Kiln Lane, where more than 150 cannabis plants were seized.

The plants were taken away and destroyed and a suspect was also detained.

Sulejman Shehu, aged 19, of Brick Kiln Lane, was later charged with producing cannabis.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (6 April) and was remanded into custody.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team, said: “Drug related crime is a blight on our community, and we are determined to keep up the pressure on those who supply illegal substances.

“We are listening to our residents and working hard every day to gather the necessary intelligence to take this kind of decisive action. So, I urge anyone who is concerned about criminal activity in their area to give us a call and let us know about it.”

