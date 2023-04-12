Mum And Baby Reunited With Lifesaving Ambulance Crew - Uknip

When a mother gave birth in the car and her baby wasn’t breathing, the swift actions of a passing ambulance crew, saved mum and baby’s life.

The expecting mother, Ameii-Lee Lockley, was being driven to the hospital by her husband, Robert Lockley, when she went into labour. The couple from Coseley quickly realised that they wouldn’t make it to the hospital and baby Chelsea made an early arrival in the car.

Dudley Paramedics Anna Lisowska and Marius Faraji were luckily passing-by when dad, Robert, flagged them down at the roadside to help.

On Thursday (6th April), the ambulance crew were reunited with Ameii-Lee and Robert, along with a happy and healthy one-month-old Chelsea. Proud sisters Bethany and Amber were also present on the day.

Anna said: “A baby not breathing is something that every paramedic dreads. Despite my own emotions, I went into autopilot and used my training to the very best of my ability to help Chelsea.

“To be able to see and hold Chelsea in such incredible circumstances on Thursday is a feeling I simply cannot describe. This little girl will always have a special place in my heart.”

Marius added: “While Anna assisted Chelsea, I focussed on Ameii-Lee as well as being terrified for her baby, she was haemorrhaging, so also needed urgent medical attention.

“We don’t ordinarily know any further details about patients once they are handed over at hospital, so to be reunited with them and to see that our work that night was able to help this family felt amazing.”

Understandably, the feeling of relief to see ambulance staff arrive at such a traumatic time is something Ameii-Lee remembers well.

“Everything was such a blur and I can remember being so scared for Chelsea and for myself, but I felt so relieved when Marius and Anna arrived and told me they would do all they could to keep us safe,” she said.

“Once home and recovered, I knew I had to do everything I could to track them down and thank them for saving mine and Chelsea’s life.

“To be able to thank them personally on Thursday was amazing and made me overwhelmed with emotion. We really cannot thank them enough.”