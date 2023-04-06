Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Murder In Paradise, a new three-part series for BBC Northern Ireland, examines the circumstances of Michaela McAreavey’s murder in 2011, its aftermath and the ongoing investigation into what happened

Murder In Paradise, a new three-part series for BBC Northern Ireland, examines the circumstances of Michaela McAreavey’s murder in 2011, its aftermath and the ongoing investigation into what happened

by uknip247

Journalists Darragh MacIntyre and Allison Morris travel to Mauritius and provide fresh insight into this tragic and unsolved murder. The daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte, Michaela’s death took place shortly after her wedding and whilst she was on honeymoon with her new husband, John. She was found strangled in a bathtub in her hotel room.

Two former workers at the luxury resort where she had been staying were acquitted after a high-profile trial in the summer of 2012. To date, no one has been convicted of Michaela’s murder.

With questions having been raised by defence lawyers about alleged failings in police investigations, Darragh and Allison talk with a Detective Inspector who investigated the murder as well as the defendants, lawyers and a former Prime Minister of Mauritius.

The series includes emotional interviews with John McAreavey and Michaela’s brother Mark. It reflects their memories of Michaela, her qualities and achievements and the devastating impact of her murder.

With access to original case files, Darragh and Allison attempt to piece together what’s known about this case and assess whether the authorities are any closer to delivering justice for Michaela and her family.

Darragh MacIntryre says: “It was a total eyeopener. I thought, like many people I suspect, I knew the story of Michaela’s killing and of her family’s efforts to get justice. I was wrong. The catalogue of police investigative failings was the most striking example of the difficulties the family faced. There were many others.”

Allison Morris says: “Michaela McAreavey’s murder is a story that has always stuck with me, I left Mauritius back in 2011 with an incomplete picture of what happened to this beautiful young woman and that troubled me greatly. This documentary was a chance to go back, to explore the circumstances of her death in more detail and to find out why no one has ever been convicted of the shocking murder of the Co Tyrone newlywed.”

Murder In Paradise starts on Monday 10 April at 10.30pm on BBC One NI. The full series will be available on BBC iPlayer. Assume Nothing: Murder In Paradise, an accompanying eight-part podcast with Darragh and Allison, begins on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds on Saturday 29 April.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are searching for missing Melinda Skoda who was last seen in Ringmer on Thursday

The man was taken to hospital after a group fighting with knives in Plumstead stabbed him

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a person has died in a fire in a block of flats in east...

Britain’s largest police force, the Metropolitan Police, has recently faced a series of scandals, including the murder of Sarah Everard and revelations of institutional...

Police are issuing two CCTV images as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of fuel thefts

A pile of human bones was reported to the police by a member of the public in the Long Eaton area of Derbyshire, which...

The Windrush scandal has been a stain on the reputation of the British government in recent years, and now campaigners are taking legal action...

Connor Chapman has pleaded not guilty to nine offences, including murder and attempted murder, in connection with the shooting at the Lighthouse pub in...

The story of 13-year-old Maria Moskalyova, who gained international attention for her anti-war drawings and has now been removed from a group home by...

Gary Lineker, the well-known presenter of Match of the Day, has stated in an interview with Alastair Campbell that he stands by his comments...

Mark Spencer, a UK government minister, will face no further action after an investigation into claims he told a female Tory MP she had...

The case of Kashif Anwar, who has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her off...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More