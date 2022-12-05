Murder inquiry continues following fatal stabbing in Swindon: Two males – aged 14 and 20, remain in custody

Monday, December 5, 2022
A Murder Investigation Has Been Launched After Man Died Despite The Best Efforts From Paramedics And Members Of Public At The Scene
by @uknip247

Police enquiries are continuing following the fatal stabbing which took place in north Swindon yesterday (04/12).

An 18-year-old man from Swindon died following the incident in Mazurek Way, Haydon End at 1.30pm.

Two males – aged 14 and 20, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody and extensive enquiries are ongoing by our Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

The victim’s next of kin have been informed although formal identification has not yet taken place.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, of the MCIT said: “Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as we carry out our investigation.

“We would urge everyone to avoid speculation and making comments on social media regarding the victim – this will clearly add to the distress of his family.

“Anyone with information that can help with our enquiries please contact us on 101 quoting reference Operation Glendale.”

