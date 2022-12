Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 9.55am on Tuesday, 20 December to reports of a man stabbed at a residential address on Mowbray Road, NW6.

Officers and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

Despite their efforts, the man – who is believed to be aged in his mid-40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are yet to be informed.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1936/20Dec.