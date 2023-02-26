Murder invesigation launched in Bedfordshire

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a body was found at a home in Biggleswade yesterday (Saturday).

Officers attended an address in Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, shortly after 3pm following reports of a missing woman. Upon further enquiries a body was located at the property.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

While the victim is yet to be formally identified, specially trained officers are supporting family members.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time.

“We have made good headway in these early stages of our investigation and continue to follow numerous lines of enquiry in order to ascertain the events that led to this death.

“At this time, we would urge anyone with information that could support our investigation to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or use our online reporting centre quoting Operation Pasteur.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.