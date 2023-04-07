Murder investigation continues after a house party blaze kills teen

A horrific fire ripped through an East London block of flats this afternoon, killing one person. (Thursday, April 6). In a dramatic turn of events, police announced hours later that they had launched a murder investigation and made an arrest.

Witnesses described how they watched in horror as trapped residents at the Beckton flats were forced to jump from windows to escape the raging inferno. Neighbours were brave enough to place mattresses on the floor for them to try to land on. One resident who asked not to be named said that there had been some kind of party at the address and the girl has been killed as a result of the flames.

“There was a bit of smoke and one of my colleagues said, ‘call the police,'” Raza Nowsin, 26, who manages a Lidl opposite the scene of the fire, told MyLondon. As soon as I stepped out of the shop, I saw a massive fire.

“It was mostly on the balcony and then the entire [flat].” I saw people jumping out the windows from the top balcony. People were running all over the place. They had a mattress there and were attempting to jump on it, but some people were unable to do so.”

Another witness, who did not want to be identified, : “I was walking past the building before the fire department arrived.” I saw someone jump out of the second-floor window as they were trapped, which was a sight I never expected to see.

“I really hope he’s okay after that thud on the ground.” I couldn’t get close because the smoke was irritating my asthma, but he had people around him and I believe he got up off the ground.”

Just before 5.30 p.m., police, firefighters, and ambulances rushed to the scene on Tollgate Road. At least five other people have been confirmed to have been injured.

“Police were called at 5.28pm to reports of a fire at a block of flats in Tollgate Road, E6,” a Met Police spokesperson said. It is believed that one female was killed and several others were injured.

“Investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.” In connection with the incident, one male has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and investigations are ongoing.”

According to a London Fire Brigade spokesperson, when firefighters arrived, the first and second floors of the block of flats were on fire. The staircase leading from the first to the second floor was also on fire.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from East Ham, Plaistow and Barking have been battling the blaze.

