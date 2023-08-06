Murder Investigation in Lewisham: Arrest Made, Witnesses Urgently Sought

Detectives from the Met Police investigating a murder in Lewisham have made an arrest as they continue to appeal for witnesses.

Police were called at 00:58hrs on Friday, 4 August to Kender Street, at the junction with Queen’s Road, SE15, following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Officers attended with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). At the scene, a 20-year-old man was found with knife injuries.

The injured man was taken by LAS to a south London hospital in a critical condition where, despite the efforts of medics to save him, he sadly died that afternoon.

He has been named as Julian Ebanks-Ford. His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A murder investigation has been launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

On Saturday, 5 August, officers arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, said: “Although we have now made an arrest, I am continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area of Kender Street to come forward and speak with us. We need to know what happened in the moments leading up to Julian being stabbed.

“Were your there? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Please get in contact as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 265/04Aug.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.