Manhunt for Killer on the run as Murder investigation launched after 15-year-old boy is stabbed to death in Crawley

Crawley police have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in broad daylight.

The incident occurred on Malthouse Road in town, and officers and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were seen at the railway station and town centre.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 15-year-old boy died from stab wounds. A manhunt is continuing for the knife who is currently on the run and is described as being in there 20’s and is wearing dark clothing and having brown skin.

Forensics have arrived and set up a tent. A helicopter from the National Police Air Service is also present.

Sussex Police has been contacted for a statement