Following the death of a woman in Croydon, an investigation has been launched.

London Ambulance Service dispatched police to a woman suffering stab injuries at a residential address in Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath, at around 9.20pm on Tuesday, 21 June.

Officers were present, as were ambulance personnel. At the scene, an 89-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

The woman’s family has been notified, and they will be assisted by specialists. In due course, formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

A man in his 30s was arrested a short time later at another Croydon address. He has been arrested by police.

The investigation into the full circumstances is still ongoing. Nobody else is being sought in connection with the death at this time. The woman and the arrested man are thought to have known each other.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should call 101, reference 7790/21jun.