Murder investigation launched after a woman in her 60s was found dead in a home in Hampshire

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 60s was discovered dead in her home in Hampshire.

The woman’s body was discovered yesterday at an address on Mansel Road East in Millbrook.

In connection with the incident, two people, a 48-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both are still in custody, and the woman’s next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is being led by DCI Nicola Burton.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation,” she said, adding, “and you will see officers in the west of the city conducting extensive inquiries so we can piece together exactly what happened.”

“We believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no longer a wider threat to the community.”

“Please contact us if you have any information that can help our investigation.” Your evidence may be critical.”

“Understandably, this incident will cause concern among residents, especially given the attempted murder that occurred in the city centre last week,” said Supt Phil Lamb, district commander for Southampton.

“However, I would like to reassure you that we have brought in additional officers from other parts of the force to support our teams who are already out on patrol, assisting with these investigations, and reaching out to affected communities.”

“If you have any concerns, please address them to officers when you see them.” We are working extremely hard and will continue to work hard to ensure your safety.”

You can report information to police by dialling 101 and entering the code 44220473341.