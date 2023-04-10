Murder investigation launched after Bank Holiday bloodbath in Chingford see 17 year old stabbed to death

Police were called at 9.21pm on Monday, 10 April, to reports of a stabbing in Longshaw Road, Chingford.

Officers were on the scene within three minutes along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

They found a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound. Despite the efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, he died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses are asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting CAD 6358/10Apr.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.