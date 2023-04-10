Monday, April 10, 2023
Monday, April 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Murder investigation launched after Bank Holiday bloodbath in Chingford see 17 year old stabbed to death

Murder investigation launched after Bank Holiday bloodbath in Chingford see 17 year old stabbed to death

by uknip247
Murder Investigation Launched After Bank Holiday Bloodbath In Chingford See 17 Year Old Stabbed To Death

Police were called at 9.21pm on Monday, 10 April, to reports of a stabbing in Longshaw Road, Chingford. 

Officers were on the scene within three minutes along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. 

They found a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound. Despite the efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, he died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made. 

Any witnesses are asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting CAD 6358/10Apr. 

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

First Picture of the 25-year-old died on Easter Sunday after being shot in Gleadless Valley

During an illegal Republican parade in Londonderry, petrol bombs and other objects were thrown at police officers, targeted by a group of youths wearing...

Armed Police called to Northwood after a man reported with a knife

An 18-year-old man was found with a stab injury near Sheppard Bush Green in West London

A tragic death of a child has been confirmed after emergency services were called to a park

A Shropshire trucker was two times over the drink-drive limit when he drove through a barrier and off the side of a marina

The search is on for a missing 16-year-old boy from the Camberwell Green area

Fire crews have been called to tackle a blaze in Gillingham

Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place in Exeter over the weekend

Galley Hill Road in Swanscombe has been closed by the Police after a partial cliff collapse

Police collision investigators are appealing for information after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Bolton on Saturday 8 April

The tragic death of Lucy Dee has left the world in shock and her family and friends devastated

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More