Murder Investigation Launched after Fatal Stabbing in Lewisham

A murder investigation has been launched after a man stabbed in Lewisham died from his injuries.

Police were called at 12.58am on Friday, 4 August to Kender Street, junction with Queen’s Road, SE15, following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Officers attended with colleagues from London’s Ambulance Service [LAS].

At the scene, a 20-year-old man was found with knife injuries.

The injured man was taken by LAS to a south London hospital in a critical condition where, despite the efforts of medics to save him, he sadly died this afternoon.

A murder investigation has been launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, leading the Met’s South East Command said: “I know that local people will be shocked by this incident and I would like to reassure the community that, alongside our Specialist Crime colleagues, we are working hard to establish the full facts of this incident and to identify those responsible.

“My officers remain at the scene and will be conducting enhanced patrols in the coming days to ensure that anyone with information, or concerns can approach them.

“If you do have information that could assist the investigation, but don’t want to speak directly to police, I urge you to contact Crimestoppers who will not even ask for your name.

“I am saddened to see another young life lost needlessly to knife crime in our city, another family devastated by loss – my thoughts are with the young man’s loved ones.”

The man’s next of kin have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

A crime scene remains in place at the location.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have been notified.

Anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 265/4AUG.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

