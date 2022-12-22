Murder Investigation launched after fatal stabbing

Paramedics were called to reports of a stabbing on Soho Road in Handsworth, Birmingham at 3.17am.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found on person in a critical condition. They gave advanced life support before conveying them to hospital but sadly, the patient later died in hospital.

“Two further patients were treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being conveyed to hospital for further care.