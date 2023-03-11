Murder investigation launched after man fatally stabbed at Walsall nightclub

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed at a Walsall nightclub.



We were called to Valesha’s nightclub, also known locally as Colliseum, on Newport Street in the town centre just after 5am this morning (11 March) to reports that a 29-year-old had been stabbed.



While being taken to the hospital and despite efforts to save him, he was sadly pronounced dead at around 6am.



His family has been told and are being supported by specialist officers.



Newport Street remains closed today while officers gather evidence. No-one has been arrested at this stage.



Detectives are viewing CCTV from the nightclub and understand a scuffle took place prior to the stabbing.



People who were in the club at the time might not have realised what’s happened, and are urged to come forward.



We’ve set up a dedicated webpage where you can send information, photos and videos that could help our investigation.



Click here to send information directly to our detectives: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)



Detective Inspector Ade George, leading the investigation, said: “The events this morning are tragic and shocking, a man has sadly lost his life and we’ll be offering as much support as we can to his family during this deeply distressing time.



“Our priority is catching those responsible. While we’ve spoken to a number of people who were inside the club at the time, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who saw, or may have filmed, what happened.”

We understand the concerns around recent knife crime in Walsall town centre, and neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area over the coming days to offer reassurance.



We are working closely with schools, youth groups, other agencies, doctors and paramedics to encourage young people to talk about knife crime with parents, teachers and peers.



Our #LifeorKnife campaign, which is now in its fifth year, shows the consequences and impact of carrying a knife and that everyone needs to play their part in stopping knife crime – visit https://lifeorknife.west-midlands.police.uk

