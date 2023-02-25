Murder investigation launched after man found dead with significant injuries

Police in Hampshire are investigating the death of a man who was found with serious injuries inside a flat in the Thornhill area of Southampton.

Officers attended the address in Warburton Road after being called at 1.08am this morning, Saturday, 25 February.

A man in his 60s was found inside the address. He had sustained significant injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His next-of-kin have been informed.

A 20-year-old woman from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Officers leading the investigation say they know this incident will be concerning for the local community however please be reassured that we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who has any information about what took place in the early hours of this morning.

Were you in the Warburton Road area of Southampton at around this time? Did you see or hear anything unusual or concerning? Did you see anyone or any vehicles acting suspiciously?

Perhaps you were driving in the local area and noticed something unusual and have dash-cam footage that could help us?

If so, please contact us as soon as possible.

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area, including searches, house-to-house visits and scoping CCTV. We would like to thank everyone living nearby for their help and co-operation while these are carried out.

There will also be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to our officers.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote Operation Hibiscus or the crime reference number 44230077698.

You can also send us information online by going to https://orlo.uk/6Qclc quoting the same reference number.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.