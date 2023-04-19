Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich

by uknip247

West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich.

We were called to Chester Road just before 8.15pm yesterday (18th April).

A man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and sadly nothing could be done to save him.

It’s believed he had been travelling in a car which was rammed by another vehicle.

He was then attacked by a number of people who then fled from the scene.

We’re carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what happened and why and to identify those responsible.

DCI Dave Sanders said: “We’re supporting the man’s family during this deeply distressing time. I’d like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage to please get in touch.

“It could be vital to our investigation.”

Contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 4840 of 18 April. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

